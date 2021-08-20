Body located in Barnes County search

Aug. 20—The Barnes County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it has located and recovered the body of a person that may have been missing for two weeks, according to Sheriff Randy McClaflin.

The body was located on a rural farmstead in a tree grove in the 4400 block of 44th Street Southeast, Fingal ND.

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person on Aug. 5, and an extensive search was conducted.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any other information, citing the ongoing investigation of the case pending the report from the North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the citizens, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and local pilots who assisted in the search.