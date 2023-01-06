Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified

A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office.

Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report of a death in the 18000 block of North Baker Street, locally known as Young’s Bar.

Officers found Bowen’s body, with no apparent signs of trauma. Investigators said the incident was not water related.

Investigators are looking for anyone who has been in contact with Bowen in the past week, or people familiar with her acquaintances and social activities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon police at 360-336-6271.