Body of Lowell boy, 3, found in pond after 30-hour search, public plea

Jun. 15—LOWELL — The body of a 3-year-old boy was found Wednesday afternoon after a 30-hour search that involved 200 local first responders, officials said.

The boy, Harry, was last seen on Tuesday after he was dropped at a babysitters on Freda Lane in Lowell.

An intense search by ground, air and water that encompassed 4.7 miles and involved numerous agencies ensued after Harry was reported missing, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police also released pictures of Harry asking for the public's help bringing him home.

His body was found in a pond adjacent to Rollie's Farm, a Christmas tree farm, at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. The area is 650 feet from the home where Harry was last seen.

Harry was located in about 5 feet of water and was dressed in the clothing he was last seen in.

"There was no indication of external trauma," Ryan said.

"This is obviously every parent's worst nightmare," she said.

Aiding Lowell police, state police and the FBI were members of the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, NEMLEC.

NEMLEC is comprised of police departments and law enforcement agencies in Essex and Middlesex counties who respond to emergencies, searches, disasters and more.

Ryan said the matter remains under investigation.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.