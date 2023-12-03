A male juvenile was found dead at a pond in Waukee late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Waukee Police Department.

The police and Waukee Fire Department were dispatched on a welfare check at a pond near the 1100 block of Northview Drive, where the body was recovered, the release said. The pond is on the far west side of Waukee, south of Hickman Road.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Body of male juvenile recovered at pond in Waukee