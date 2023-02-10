Body of man discovered in car which had been towed from Dallas apartment complex

The body of a man was found Thursday in the backseat of a car that had been towed from a Dallas apartment complex, Dallas police said Friday.

The man, who police did not publicly identify, died after being shot.

As of Friday, no one had been arrested in the case.

Police responded to a call to the 4000 block of Halifax Street, where the body was found in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives determined that the car had been towed from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Police found the body behind the driver’s seat.

Anyone with information should contact Dallas police Detective Travis French at 214-671-3523 or travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.