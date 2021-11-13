Body of man who escaped police custody found in canal

The body of a man has been found in a New Mexico canal, two weeks after he was taken into custody while drunk and disappeared when authorities turned away.

Jevon Descheenie’s body was found Friday just after 8:02 a.m. local time in a canal in Shiprock, a little over 230 miles northwest of Santa Fe, according to a press release the Navajo Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

The case is under investigation.

The 21-year-old had last been seen on Oct. 25 “when officers responded to calls of a highly intoxicated person in the middle median near the Shiprock Bridge of U.S. Highway 64,” according to the agency.

The intoxicated Descheenie, who was identified by his employer, was subsequently detained and handcuffed, read the notice.

As the town did not have a jail, authorities say they brought Descheenie to the Shiprock Police Department, where they planned to find someone to release him to. While still in the police car outside the station, Descheenie threw up and an officer brought him to “the rear step of a transport van parked next to the police vehicle,” according to police.

“The officer walked to the front of the police vehicle in order to put on protective gloves so that the rear passenger compartment [where Descheenie got sick] could be cleaned. When the officer returned to the rear of the transport van, Descheenie was gone,” read the notice.

Despite their hours-long search, officers were unable to locate the man, though they alerted his relatives to his “escape,” and he was reported missing on Nov. 2, said police.