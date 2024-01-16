Body of man found in Binghamton house after fire, police don't suspect foul play

One person is dead following a house fire Monday morning in the City of Binghamton.

The blaze erupted around 8:15 a.m. in a residence at 2 Pleasant St., according to the Binghamton Fire Department.

Lt. Cory Minor of the Binghamton Police Department confirmed firefighters who were battling the flames discovered the body of an adult man inside the house.

Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time, Minor said Tuesday.

The home was supposed to be vacant, and the victim was possibly a squatter, he said. Another person who was reportedly in the house at the time was not injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation but Minor said no foul play is suspected.

