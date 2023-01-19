Body of man found burning in woods identified, officials say

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 13.

Officials confirmed the body belonged to 32-year-old Nicholas Williams.

On Dec. 13, someone called the police about a body lying in a wood area near a neighborhood on Old Gordon Road and Collier Road Drive.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death in the case was a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was a homicide.

There is no information regarding how the body ended up at that location.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was first on the scene as homicide investigators worked to determine what happened.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to learn more about Williams’ death.

