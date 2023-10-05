Body of a man found in Cumberland County last month identified

A body found near Cumberland Road in late August was identified as a Fayetteville man reported missing nearly six weeks earlier, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release.

Bryan Christopher Timothy's body was found about noon Aug. 22 by a landscaping crew in the 4600 block of Elcone Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 37-year-old man was reported missing July 13. He was seen last at his home on Elcone Drive around 5 p.m. July 2, according to the release. The Sheriff's Office did not say how close to his home his body was found.

The death is under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Sgt. D. Bennett at 910-677-5506. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Body found in Cumberland County is Bryan Timothy of Fayetteville