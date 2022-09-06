Body of man found at Dorothea Dix Park trail near South Saunders Street, police say

Police are investigating the body of a man found Tuesday near the Rocky Branch Greenway jogging trail in Raleigh as an apparent suicide the Raleigh Police Department said.

Police responded to the call of a suspicious death around 8:06 a.m. in the 900 block of South Saunders Street, police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said in an email.

The site where the body was found is near the intersection of Umstead Drive and Lake Wheeler Road at Dorothea Dix Park.