Body of man found fatally shot in Charlotte woods, police say

Joe Marusak

The body of a man was found shot in woods in north Charlotte, police said Tuesday.

A nearby resident found the man in the 2300 block of Rachel Street, where he was pronounced dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted just before 2 p.m.

That’s off North Graham Street in the Druid Hills neighborhood.

Police released no information about the investigation later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

