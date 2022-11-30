Body of man found fatally shot in Charlotte woods, police say
The body of a man was found shot in woods in north Charlotte, police said Tuesday.
A nearby resident found the man in the 2300 block of Rachel Street, where he was pronounced dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted just before 2 p.m.
That’s off North Graham Street in the Druid Hills neighborhood.
Police released no information about the investigation later Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
