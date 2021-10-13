Body of man found in Haltom City creek; authorities investigating the incident

The body of a man was found in a creek Wednesday morning near Northeast Loop 820 in Haltom City, authorities said.

Haltom City police have not released any details on the case.

The name of the victim also has not been released by authorities.

The body was discovered about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday near the 5600 block of Northeast Loop 820.

Authorities were working an incident and they may need to stop traffic in the area, according to a Haltom City police post on Facebook just a few hours ago.