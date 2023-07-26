Body of man found after Manchester house burns and collapses

A fatal house fire in Manchester on Monday has been deemed accidental, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Tuesday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 24, Manchester Township Police and Fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire on Laketree Court, Billhimer said. Parts of the first and second floors of the home had collapsed into the basement, and it was deemed unsafe to continue the fire investigation until daylight hours.

The next day, authorities found the body of a man in the collapsed area of the house, the prosecutor said. The victim's body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for a post mortem examination and identification. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities determined the fire began on the front porch, the prosecutor said. The fire was ruled accidental, but "improperly discarded smoking material" cannot be eliminated as a cause.

