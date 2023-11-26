An investigation has begun after the body of an unidentified man was found near where a fire had occurred at a business on Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

An investigation has begun after the body of an unidentified man was found near where a fire had occurred at a business in Victorville.

At 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, Victorville sheriff’s station deputies responded to the report of a dead person in front of a business located in the 14100 block of Bear Valley Road, sheriff's officials reported.

The area is between Shakey’s Pizza Parlor and the Chevron gas station, west of Mall Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a dead man near a small fire, which had occurred near the entrance to a business, police said

The sheriff’s specialized investigation division responded and conducted a death investigation.

The sheriff-coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death and to identify the man.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Body of man found near recent fire in Victorville