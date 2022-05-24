Body of man found on Pineville levee identified as Marrero resident

The man whose body was found Sunday on a Pineville levee has been identified as a 41-year-old Marrero man, according to police.

The Pineville Police Department said Monday that they'd received a call at 11:31 a.m. Sunday about a body on the levee between Pineville sewer treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park.

On Tuesday, they identified him as Christopher Cheneau of Marrero, which is in Jefferson Parish near New Orleans.

Cheneau's family has started a GoFundMe to get his body home and cremated. In it, niece Charmari Lee said the family would appreciate prayers even if people aren't able to contribute.

The department said autopsy results on Cheneau are pending. The investigation is continuing.

