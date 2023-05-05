Body of man found on Southside River Road by Farmington police is identified

FARMINGTON — Farmington police have identified a man whose body was found May 3 on Southside River Road.

According to a news release from the Farmington Police Department, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Ervin Foster, who had been reported missing on May 2. Police said his death did not appear to be suspicious.

Police responded to a report of a dead man who had been discovered near a water-filled ditch just north of the roadway in the 2000 block of Southside River Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 3.

According to the news release, Farmington police are continuing to investigate Foster’s death, and the Office of the Medical Investigator will be working with detectives to determine how the man died.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the tip line at 505-599-1068.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Ervin Foster had been reported missing a day earlier, police say