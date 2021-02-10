Body of man who had been shot multiple times found near Fort Worth middle school

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

A young man was found shot to death early Wednesday near a Fort Worth middle school, police said.

The name of the victim who was in his early 20s had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police continued their search Wednesday for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Pecos St.

A caller reported seeing a dead body in front of Forest Oak Middle School, according to a police call log.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitSen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'Biden almost certainly has full access to Trump's secretive calls with Putin, other world leaders

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case

    Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related in part to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes

    Tax filing season will start a bit later this year and look a bit different too. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits — or someone filed a fake claim in your name — there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits.

  • ‘You’re too young, bud’: Ohio officer hailed as hero for talking down armed robbery suspect without violence

    The robbery suspect told the officer he had stopped taking medications for his mental disorder

  • Reporter gives up covering Biden for relationship with his aide: ‘Didn’t think twice’

    Axios reporter Alexi McCammond fell in love while on the campaign trail with one of President Joe Biden’s aides and has now given up the beat. McCammond, 27, is a political reporter at Axios who covers progressive politicians in Congress, the progressive movement, and Vice President Kamala Harris. During that time, she fell in love with TJ Ducklo who was then Biden’s press secretary.

  • Exclusive: Ukraine Releases ‘Shock’ Call With Giuliani As Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial Begins

    The 40-minute call, a transcript of which was obtained by TIME, provides the clearest picture yet of Giuliani's attempts to pressure the Ukrainians on Trump’s behalf.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Nasdaq extends record run; oil prices rise

    MSCI's gauge of global stocks and the Nasdaq extended their runs to fresh highs on Tuesday, and oil prices pushed their rally into a seventh straight session as strong earnings and economic recovery prospects buoyed investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly lower, however, breaking their six-day streak of gains, as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors. On Wall Street, investors awaited further news on the proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, while Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began, making Trump the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate.

  • Minority officers were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin in jail, lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit, filed in state district court, also claims Chauvin received special treatment from a white lieutenant.

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.