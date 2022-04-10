Body of man who jumped in Cape Fear River found, Wilmington police say

Wilmington police and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office crews were at the Cape Fear River near Market Street on March 30 working to locate a man who allegedly jumped into the river. Wilmington police confirmed the unidentified man was found in the river Saturday.

The Wilmington Police Department found a body in the Cape Fear River, which has been confirmed as the unidentified man who jumped into the river on March 29.

According to a news release, the body was discovered around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The department's Criminal Investigation Division is working to identify the male. A search by Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office began after the incident in March.

Previous story: Update: Search for man who jumped in Cape Fear River to resume when weather improves

Lieutenant Leslie Irving, public information officer for the Wilmington Police Department, reported that the body washed up on the rocky shore near the North Carolina State Ports.

"This drowning investigation is ongoing until we can identify the victim and make a family notification," she said.

Police said more information will be released later.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. To remain anonymous, a message may be sent to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and typing information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police found body of man who jumped in Cape Fear River