Body of a man killed by Russian soldiers found in Kyiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:52

The body of a civilian was found by former Russian positions near the village of Makariv in the Kyiv region.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Police

Quote: "In a strip of forest of Vyshehrad, Kyiv police found and examined the body of a man. According to preliminary information, Russian soldiers killed the man.

The victim was wearing a black hoodie, blue T-shirt, black sports pants and black socks.

Along with the temporary burial, investigators found the documents of 38-year-old Serhii Ivanovych Kyslytskyi, a native of Volyn."

Details: Police say they sent the body for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The police established that the deceased had no family, he came to the Kyiv region to work as a builder.