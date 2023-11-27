Body of man missing for month found in vents at community college, Michigan cops say

While searching for the source of a foul odor, police found the body of a missing 36-year-old man, Michigan officials told news outlets.

Macomb Community College police discovered the body inside the ventilation system of the college’s performing arts center, the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26, police told WDIV.

The remains were later identified as 36-year-old Jason Anthony Thompson, who went missing nearly a month earlier, police told WJBK.

He was last seen leaving a family member’s apartment on Oct. 25 and was reported missing the following week on Nov. 1, the outlet reported.

Police haven’t said how or why Thompson ended up in the vents, or how long his body was there, but “there is no reason to suspect foul play,” Macomb Community College Police Chief William Leavens said, WXYZ reported.

Police said Thompson’s body has been turned over to the medical examiner to determine his cause of death, according to WDIV.

Macomb Community College’s Center Campus is in Clinton Township, roughly 25 miles northeast of downtown Detroit.

