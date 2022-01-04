Body of man missing for over 2 months found in crashed truck, Texas officials say

A Texas man who went missing over two months ago has been found dead in a crashed pickup truck near U.S. 259, according to officials.

Clay Kirk, 65, of Longview, was reported missing, along with his 2015 Nissan Titan, on Oct. 26, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

A property owner stumbled across both Kirk and his wrecked vehicle on Jan. 2, about 1 mile north of Henderson, the release said.

Investigators believe Kirk was driving along loop 571 and “disregarded” a stop sign posted at the intersection with U.S. 259. He then cut across all lanes of the highway and exited the road, drove through a ditch and hit a dirt embankment, causing the truck to flip.

The vehicle ended up in a wooded area and could not be seen from the road, the release said.

Investigators don’t know what time of day the crash occurred, but according to the release, the weather was clear and the roads were dry.

