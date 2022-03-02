Body of man missing since January after leaving hospital found at West Side car dealership

People hand out missing posters during a vigil held for the disappearance of Scott Federer on Jan. 23 at the bus stop that he was last seen. His body was found Monday, according to police.

Columbus police have found the body of a Canal Winchester man who went missing in mid-January after walking out of Mount Carmel East hospital, boarding a No. 10 bus, and then disappearing.

The body of Scott Federer, 52, was found Monday at 3900 W. Broad St., Columbus police said Wednesday. The address corresponds to that of Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office made identification using fingerprints, police said.

Federer was last seen Jan. 12. His husband, Stephen Lydick, said Federer was at Mount Carmel East, where they had been treated after being diagnosed with COVID-19, when Federer decided to leave against the advice of doctors.

As the days passed and worries increased, Central Ohio Transit Authority officials took the unusual step of reviewing frame after frame of surveillance footage — all to no avail.

Scott Federer: Body of missing Canal Winchester man found in Columbus