Update: Body of man with stab wound found in downtown Montevideo, Minnesota

Sep. 18—MONTEVIDEO

— Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found Monday in downtown Montevideo.

According to a news release from the Montevideo Police Department, a postal worker found the body around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the grassy area next to the post office parking lot in the 300 block of First Street.

The man had a stab wound, according to the release. His name will be released once his identity has been confirmed and his family has been notified.

There is no known threat to the public, according to police.

The investigation is in the very early stages, and the

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

is assisting the Montevideo Police Department.

A West Central Tribune reporter at the scene Monday morning said that law enforcement officers from the

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

also were at the scene.