Body of man stabbed 27 times found days later in his apartment, Colorado police say

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man 27 times, Colorado officials told news outlets.

The Denver Police Department said officers arrived March 28 to an apartment complex in the city where they found Patrick Lane, 54, dead.

Officers were called by one of Lane’s friends who had found his body, according to The Denver Post. When they arrived at the unit, they reportedly found blood “around the body and in the kitchen.”

McClatchy News reached out to Denver police on April 3 and is awaiting a response.

A woman seen on security footage wearing “blood-stained clothing” has been identified as a 22-year-old who “has been arrested for investigation of first-degree murder,” according to The Denver Post.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KMGH, Lane suffered 27 stab wounds to the “back of his head, the left side of his neck, arm, torso and upper leg.”

Detectives believe the man was dead for days before he was found, according to KDVR.

On March 31, an anonymous tip was given to police identifying the suspect, whom McClatchy News is not naming as she has not yet been formally charged, according to KMGH.

After receiving the tip, police found the woman, who reportedly had two outstanding arrest warrants, was already in custody, according to KMGH.

The Denver district attorney’s office will decide the official charges in Lane’s death, according to KDVR.

