Body of man who vanished from GA Walmart still missing after accused killer’s suicide

A man wanted on murder charges in the death of a man who vanished in from a Georgia Walmart has died by suicide.

The victim’s body has still not been found.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office said Stanley Steverson, of Thomaston, was reported missing on June 7. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. at a Walmart in Thomaston.

His truck was found near a pond at the northern end of the county and impounded.

The Sheriff’s Office brought in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomaston Police Department, who determined that Demonte Terrell Davis was involved in Steverson’s death.

Davis was scheduled to surrender on murder charges on June 12. Family members accompanied him to an Ingles parking lot in Griffin. When he got out of the car, Davis pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head, officers said.

Davis’ wife has been charged with concealing a death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upson County Sheriffs Office at 706-646- 7903.