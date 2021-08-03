Body of Marietta man recovered from Lake Lanier after Memorial Day disappearance

Aug. 3—Authorities recovered the body of a Marietta man from Lake Lanier Saturday after he had been missing for more than two months.

Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, went missing Friday, May 28 during Memorial Day weekend. At about 3 a.m. last Saturday, police responded to a report of a body floating in the Shoal Creek area of Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division. Zhu had gone missing in the same area, which is located at the southern end of the lake, near Buford.

Hall County Fire Department divers recovered the body, who was identified as Zhu, the DNR said. Police believe the man drowned.

The DNR said at the time of his disappearance that Zhu had left an inflatable raft to retrieve an oar. He went underwater and did not resurface. First responders had searched for Zhu with side scan sonar in the days after the disappearance, to no avail.

A fundraiser for Zhu's daughter raised about $87,600.