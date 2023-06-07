Body matching description of missing 21-year-old DeKalb man found off I-20, police say

The mother of a 21-year-old DeKalb County man who vanished two weeks ago said police told her his body has been found.

Keontae Chenault disappeared last month after a night out with friends on May 22.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to Chenault’s mother, who said she got a call from DeKalb County police Wednesday morning, who said Douglas County police had alerted them a man’s body matching Keontae’s was found off I-20 on May 30.

Keonte’s mother said detectives confirmed that her son’s tattoos matched the ones on the body that was found.

The medical examiner’s office has still not officially identified the body as Keontae.

