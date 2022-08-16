Body of Melbourne teen found along river banks; foul play not suspected

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The body of an 18-year-old who went missing Monday was recovered from the banks of the Eau Gallie River on Tuesday.

Melbourne police do not suspect any foul play and said the man may have slipped into the river after climbing over the guard rail along the bridge at U.S. 1 north of Spiller Street, to fish.

He was identified as Wyatt Johns, of Melbourne. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death in the case, police said.

Johns’ family called the police Tuesday after they discovered he had not returned home from his fishing trip.

Officers responded and searched an area Johns was known to fish.

After searching along the bridge, Johns’ body was located about 15 feet below the bridge in the bushes, police reported.

Anyone who may have seen Johns is asked to call police at 321-608-6731.

