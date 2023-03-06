The body of a missing 20-year-old man was pulled from the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point

The body of a missing 20-year-old man was pulled from the Wisconsin River Sunday, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to a Stevens Point residence for a report of a missing person, identified as Cole B. Peterson. The last known contact with Peterson was around 2 a.m. Saturday around the 900 block of Main Street, Stevens Point Police said.

Police and the Stevens Point Fire Department began checking areas on the west side of town, where Peterson's cell phone last pinged around 2:13 a.m.

When officers used a drone in the Wisconsin River area, they saw a small portion of open water near the channel, west of Pfiffner Park, according to police. Officers found one set of shoe impressions walking to the area of open water, but no set of returning impressions.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the fire department deployed an Ice Angel air boat from Bukolt Park with members of the Marathon County Alert Dive Team, and traveled down the river to the area in question, police said.

Divers located a body and removed it from the river. The body was identified as Peterson by a family member, according to police.

"Our prayers are with the family at this time," police said.

At this time, the police department "does not have any reason to believe there is foul play involved." The body was turned over to the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Body of missing man, 20, pulled from Wisconsin River in Stevens Point