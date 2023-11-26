Sheriff’s officials over the weekend began an investigation after the body of missing Joey Fogle, 23, was found in a remote area south of Tussing Ranch Road in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials over the weekend began an investigation after a man’s body was found in a remote area south of Tussing Ranch Road in Apple Valley.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, responded to the report of suspicious circumstances in the unincorporated part of south Apple Valley.

When deputies arrived near Poppy Road and Valley Vista Avenue, they located the body of a dead man, later identified as Joey Fogle, 23, of Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff’s specialized investigations division responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives learned that the body matched the description of the missing Fogle, police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of Fogle’s death, sheriff’s officials stated.

Police did not reveal information about the missing Fogle case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Body of missing 23-year-old man found in remote area of Apple Valley