Body of missing 27-year-old man found in Tarpon Springs lake, police say

The body of a 27-year-old man who was reported missing Monday was found in Salt Lake in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the lake around 2:29 p.m. to investigate a report about a body floating in the water near Riverside Ridge Road, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said in a news release at 4:38 p.m.

After the body was recovered, it was turned over to the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office and positively identified as Robert Fiscus, police said. His next of kin was notified.

Fiscus had been reported missing after a witness reported a male swimmer calling for help near the Bridge Lounge around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a previous release sent around 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Patrol units were unable to locate the man, but they did find a bicycle and a cellphone in the area, and the cellphone was linked to Fiscus.

An aviation unit for the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, and members of the Tarpon Springs fire and police departments searched the water — some in boats and others walking along the shore — but they were unable to find Fiscus, according to the earlier release.

Detectives are investigating Fiscus’ death, police said.

