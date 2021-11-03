Body of missing 30-year-old man pulled from jetties in St. Andrews State Park in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The body of a man reported missing last week was found in the jetties inside St. Andrews State Park on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the body was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Lee Sampson.

Jonathan Lee Sampson

Sampson was reported missing to the Panama City Beach Police Department and had last been seen on Friday night, the release said.

Bay County Sheriff's deputies, with the assistance of FWC and the United States Coast Guard, recovered the body and turned it over the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The jetties at St. Andrew State Park, in Panama City Beach

The BCSO is working with the Panama City Police Department on this case. More information will be released as the investigation continues, the release states.

