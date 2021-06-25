Body of missing 4-year-old boy found

Jun. 25—The body of a 4-year-old boy was found Wednesday night after police reported him missing earlier in the evening, according to Capt. William Andrew of the Windham Police Department.

Sulaiman Muhiddin was found deceased around 7:30 p.m., Andrew said. Muhiddin was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near 64 Pope Road.

The death marked the fifth death of a Maine child under 4 years old in the past month. It follows the death of a 6-week-old infant in Brewer on May 31, a 3-year-old girl in Old Town on June 6, a child in Temple from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on June 17 and the death on Sunday of 3-year-old Maddox Williams in Waldo County.

The cause of Muhiddin's death has not been released.

The case remains under investigation with the assistance of the Maine State Police. No additional information is available at this time.