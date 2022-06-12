Body of missing 6-year-old boy Mas DeChhat found in Merrimack River

The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River has been found.

“It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered. The family has been notified and we pray this gives the family some closure,” Amesbury Police wrote Sunday afternoon.

Mas DeChhat had been missing since Thursday night.

Police said Mas’s mother, 29-year-old Boua DeChhat, of Lowell, drowned after jumping in the river to save the boy and his 7-year-old sister. Boua DeChhat and her daughter were pulled from the water by a boater and taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead. Her daughter was treated and released.

The accident happened Thursday evening off Deer Island in Amesbury. Police said DeChhat, her husband and their two children were fishing and swimming on the island when Mas fell in the water while reaching for a stick.

He was pulled away by the current, and his sister fell in while trying to grab him. DeChhat, who police say was not a swimmer, went in the water to save her children.

DeChhat’s husband had gone back to the car to get some gear when his family went in the water. He jumped in when he saw his wife and daughter in trouble, but began to struggle himself.

Police said he made it back toward shore and grabbed a rock. He was taken to Seabrook Hospital and treated for exposure and hypothermia.

The current carried DeChhat and her daughter west, under the Whittier Bridge and out into the river, where they were found by the boater.

Mas was not seen in the water when the pair were pulled aboard the boat, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW