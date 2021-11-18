Body of missing 60-year-old man found floating in a Coconut Creek lake, police say

The body of a missing 60-year-old boater was found floating in a lake Thursday morning in Broward County, police said.

A man flying his drone spotted the body of Daniel Potter in the water around 8 a.m., according to Coconut Creek police.

Potter was last seen at the lake, fishing in his canoe, Saturday night. The lake is in a residential neighborhood in the 3700 block of Coco Lake Drive, near Florida’s Turnpike.

Police say an autopsy will determine his cause of death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Potter family during this difficult time,” police said.