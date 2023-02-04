Body of missing 68-year-old Brownsville man recovered

Feb. 3—Authorities on Friday recovered the body of a 68-year-old Brownsville man, who has been missing since about Jan. 14.

Juan Antonio Garcia's body was found floating in a resaca at about 2 p.m. not far from the area where had reportedly disappeared from, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

"Somebody discovered it and notified police," Sandoval said. "The body was found across the street from where he lived."

Garcia's body was recovered at about 3:45 p.m. and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police do not believe foul play is involved.

The Brownsville man's family notified Brownsville PD that he was missing, and the department placed a missing person's alert on Garcia on Jan. 14.

The family placed flyers up and down Lindale Drive in hopes that someone had information on his whereabouts.

The flyer reads "Juan Antonio Garcia 68 yrs old with dementia. Last seen 24 Lindale Dr., Boca Chica and Paredes Line Rd.... Any information contact Brownsville PD," and provides the police department's phone number.

Sandoval said it's unknown if Garcia fell into the resaca where he was found of if he fell into the resaca at another location and the current pushed the body to where it was discovered.

Garcia still had his wallet on him and that is how police were able to identify as the man that had been reported missing, Sandoval said. The family has been notified.

Sandoval said the autopsy will help determined the time of death and what caused Garcia's death.