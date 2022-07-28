Body of missing 7-year-old found a few hours after he vanished, Texas officials say

A 7-year-old boy had been missing for a few hours before his body was found, according to Texas authorities.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Troy Khoeler was missing from the Birnam Wood neighborhood in Spring shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

He is believed to have vanished between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Minutes before 8 a.m., Herman updated the child was found dead.

His body was found inside a Spring home, according to KPRC.

“A criminal investigation is underway,” Herman said. “ ... We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family.”

Authorities have not provided any other information regarding the boy’s disappearance or cause of death.

Spring is about 25 miles north of Houston.

