Body of missing Athens man recovered Monday from North Oconee River

The body of an Athens man missing since March 30 was recovered Monday afternoon in the North Oconee River, police announced.

The body of Seth Stephen Evans, 27, was found during a search of the river by a member of the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department who observed something suspicious in the river, according to police.

Besides police and fire personnel, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and a dive team from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources were at the scene and were able to recover the body, Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

Evans’ body was found in a stretch of the river near his home on University Circle, Barnett said.

Evans friends had called police and reported him missing on March 30, when he could not be located and did not report to his job that day, according to police.

Police had security-camera footage of him purchasing a 60-pound bag of concrete mix at a Lowe’s store prior to his disappearance.

The concrete was found inside a backpack that Evans was wearing when his body was recovered, according to police.

The body has been transported to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, Barnett said.

Evans is originally from Bartow, a small town in Jefferson County. He had attended the University of Georgia.

