Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday

The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip.

The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search of the area officials believed the individual may have fallen overboard.

The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40 a.m. to assist in the search and found the man’s body in the water underneath his boat just after 6 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation by Harwich Police and Massachusetts State Police. Officials said that the incident is believed to be an accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

