Body of missing Bridgeton man found in Hopewell, family says

HOPEWELL – The body of 23-year-old Bridgeton resident Jonathan J. Morris II has been found, according to a family member Monday night.

New Jersey State Police are conducting the investigation; the agency has not yet officially confirmed the family's report.

The missing person timeline according to family members was that Morris left work at a group home in Sicklerville about 11 p.m. Thursday and was driving his mother's BMW.

His mother, Stephanie Pernell, and father, Jonathan Morris Sr., say the BMW last was seen on Cottage Avenue in Bridgeton early Friday morning, where it was captured on video. From watching the video, family members say Morris was not in the driver's seat.

Morris was about 6-foot 6 and about 270 pounds. Whoever was driving the car was seated too close to the driver's wheel to have been Morris, they said.

The car quickly was found several miles away in a largely farming and lightly wooded area off Barretts Run Road near Sheppards Mill Road in Hopewell Township.

The family, aided by scores of friends, have engaged in their own searches both in Hopewell where the car was recovered and in Bridgeton where he last was seen.

An aunt, Corinth Pernell, said items recovered included his jacket with blood stains.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Jonathan Morris: Missing Bridgeton NJ man body found in Hopewell