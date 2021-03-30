Body of missing Cedar Hill child found in backyard swimming pool, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A child who went missing from a Cedar Hill home was found dead Monday afternoon in a backyard swimming pool, according to Cedar Hill police.

Authorities believe the drowning was an accident, but an investigation continued.

Cedar Hill police did not release the name of the child.

Police responded to the missing child report shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hunter Street in Cedar Hill. The town is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

During their search, authorities located a home security camera on a residence near the child’s home. The video showed the child walking to the back yard of a neighbor’s home.

Police and firefighters went to the back yard and discovered the body of the child.

Recommended Stories

  • Officer who arrested Ga. state Rep. Park Cannon says Jan. 6 was 'in the back of my mind'

    The officer said he believed that if he did not take action to stop Park from knocking on the governor's office door, other protesters would be "emboldened to commit similar acts."

  • Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China: Tedros

    He made the comments to the agency's member states as a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan, China, in January and February released its final report to the public. China refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to the WHO-led team, one of the team’s investigators has already said, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began.

  • Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

    The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • Man fatally shot in crowded Philadelphia mall food court

    People who were in the mall said they heard about 20 gunshots. No arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

  • U.S. Consumer Confidence Surges to One-Year High on Job Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer confidence rose in March to a one-year high as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and labor market, a sign that household spending may pick up more broadly in the coming months.The Conference Board’s index increased to 109.7 from a revised 90.4 reading in February, according to a report Tuesday. That was the sharpest one-month gain in nearly 18 years and exceeded the most optimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Households’ outlooks brightened as millions received Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions on businesses were lifted more broadly. A fresh round of fiscal stimulus also likely helped boost sentiment and is projected to bolster economic activity and the job market in coming months.The group’s gauge of expectations rose to 109.6, the highest since July 2019, while a measure of sentiment about current conditions rose to a one-year high of 110. The 18.7-point gain from February in the measure of outlook was the largest since May 2009.“Consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their short-term outlook improved significantly, an indication that economic growth is likely to strengthen further in the coming months,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “Consumers’ renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items.”A record share of respondents said they plan to purchase a home in the coming months. A measure of consumers’ plans to buy cars and major appliances also rose. A separate report Tuesday showed U.S. home prices surged to the highest since February 2006.Consumers are more upbeat about the labor market as a greater share of respondents said jobs were “currently plentiful,” and the fewest in a year said positions were hard to get. They were also more upbeat about prospects for employment, with 36.1% expecting greater job availability in the next six months. The government’s March jobs report on Friday is forecast to show the biggest increase in payrolls since October. (Updates with chart, more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Woman wins fishing trip at Pennsylvania church raffle — but told it’s for ‘men only’

    The church said the trip was limited to men as “a matter of personal standards and protection and there was no intent of discrimination.”

  • Argentine leftist group protests AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine maker amid delays

    An Argentine far-left workers group protested on Monday outside local vaccine market mAbxience, which is producing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 drug for the region, criticizing delays to doses being available in the country. Around 50-100 people, organized by the Workers' Left Front-Unity alliance, protested with banners reading "vaccines for all" outside the plant in the Garín neighborhood of Buenos Aires, which is making the vaccine's active ingredient. Argentina's vaccine rollout has been mired by delays, raising tensions over access to inoculations which resulted in the resignation of the health minister in February over a "VIP vaccine" scandal.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot Europe is struggling to persuade people to get

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Visa to allow payment settling with cryptocurrency

    Visa said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa told Reuters exclusively that it launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, jumped to a one-week high on the news, rising as much as 4.5% to more than $58,000.Traditionally, if a customer chooses to use a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for a coffee, the digital currency would need to be converted into traditional money, deposited in a bank account and wired to Visa at the end of the day. Visa's latest step strips out the need to convert digital coin in order for the transaction to be settled.The move from Visa comes as finance firms including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard take steps to make more use of cryptocurrencies for investment and payment purposes, and after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that customers can buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin.

  • Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

    Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government. In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation. However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister. According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”. The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.” Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Hong Kong: What is China's 'patriot' plan for electoral reform?

    Aiming to tighten control over Hong Kong, China wants only "patriots" to run for office.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Here's how to watch day 2 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

    Chauvin is the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes last May. Day 2 of Chauvin's trial starts 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksTexas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.