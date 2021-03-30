Body of missing Cedar Hill child found in backyard swimming pool, police say

A child who went missing from a Cedar Hill home was found dead Monday afternoon in a backyard swimming pool, according to Cedar Hill police.

Authorities believe the drowning was an accident, but an investigation continued.

Cedar Hill police did not release the name of the child.

Police responded to the missing child report shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hunter Street in Cedar Hill. The town is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

During their search, authorities located a home security camera on a residence near the child’s home. The video showed the child walking to the back yard of a neighbor’s home.

Police and firefighters went to the back yard and discovered the body of the child.