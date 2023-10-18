Body of missing Cedar Park resident discovered Tuesday

The body of a missing Cedar Park man was found Tuesday by Round Rock detectives in a rural area of Milam County.

Shawn Joseph, 30, had been missing since Oct. 6 after police discovered his car in a Walmart parking lot at 4700 E. Palm Valley Blvd., according to a news release.

Previously: Round Rock police look for missing shooting victim; suspect in custody

At the time, investigators determined Joseph was shot in the parking lot the previous night and transported from the scene by 31-year-old Royce Loggins. Loggins and Joseph knew each other, according to police.

Loggins has been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. Additional charges are pending. He was being held in the North Richland Hills Detention Center in the Fort Worth area but has since been extradited to Williamson County.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Body of Shawn Joseph found by detectives Tuesday, Round Rock police say