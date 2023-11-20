Body of missing Central Florida woman found in storage unit.
Her estranged husband is the prime suspect.
Her estranged husband is the prime suspect.
Masterson gave Phillips full custody of daughter Fianna, 9, and seeks visitation while he serves 30 years to life in prison on rape charges.
Watch movies, play games, read books and rock out — the tablet over 93,000 Amazon shoppers vouch for is only $75 right now.
Putting on a holiday light show has never been so easy — or inexpensive.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Save big on nearly all Amazon devices, including Fire tablets, streaming sticks and Echo smart speakers.
A great gift idea, family can keep their entire library in one small, sleek tablet that comes with a special pen.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Amazon is hosting a big Black Friday sale on many Anker power banks, cables, chargers and more.
'A must-have,' said one of almost 42,000 fans of this easy-to-set-up streaming gadget.
Tesla Model X slips into water at Florida boat ramp, burns underwater. A day on the water turns into smoke on the water.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Sales on Rockland, Delsey, Away, Longchamp, Adidas and more have touched down — and we're flying high from the savings.
In 'The Stones and Brian Jones,' director Nick Broomfield eschews the "wooly" murder theories to focus on how the band wouldn't have existed without the late musician's "amazing vision."
Elizabeth Taylor was a guest star. Princess Diana sent Champagne. Luke and Laura's 1981 TV wedding was a huge event — though not filled with all rosy memories for actors Anthony Geary and Genie Francis, who shot in the heat.
Whether you're shopping for kids or you're a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
Amazon has entered into a partnership with Snap to allow users to buy its products directly from ads on the social app, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The Amazon ads on Snapchat will display real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details and Prime eligibility, the e-commerce giant told TechCrunch. Customers can choose to link their Snapchat account to their Amazon account through a one-time set-up.
In recent weeks, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to follow New Zealand in creating a smoke-free future. Last month, Sunak said the government would introduce legislation that would phase out the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products for the next generation. The ban will not extend to vapes however harsher restrictions are expected to be implemented. King Charles III backed the Conservative government’s decision in his speech to the reopening of parliament. Sunak celebrated the bill, stating that “a 14-year-old today will never have the opportunity to legally purchase cigarettes.”
On the release of her memoir, Barbra Streisand has a heartfelt conversation with Stephen Colbert that was both serious and silly — served with a side of BBQ sauce.
Score major discounts on first-party products like a top-rated Logitech headset, a controller with 83,000+ fans and more.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.