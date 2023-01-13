Body of missing Clearwater teen found, police say

The body of an 18-year-old young man who was reported missing on Jan. 7 has been found, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Derrick Gray’s family had reported him as missing two days after he was seen leaving his apartment, located on U.S. 19, on his “blue BMX-type bike,” the agency said in an initial news release Thursday. No one had heard from Gray or seen him after that, according to police, who asked the public for help locating the teen.

In an updated release on Friday, police said Gray’s body was found in a wooded area in the eastern part of the city. The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.