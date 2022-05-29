Body of missing college student identified weeks after girlfriend found dead in Lake Michigan

The body of a missing college student has been identified weeks after his girlfriend was found dead in Lake Michigan.

University of Illinois student Daniel Sotelo’s body has been recovered and identified, the Cook County medical examiner has said.

Mr Sotelo’s girlfriend, Natally Brookson, 22, was found dead in the waters off Chicago on 2 May.

Police have said that they were both reported missing on 30 April. Mr Sotelo, 26, was last spotted in the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue in central Chicago, according to police. Law enforcement has said that Ms Brookson was last seen leaving her work in the 5500 block of North Maplewood Avenue, north of Chicago’s downtown, ABC7 Chicago reported.

The body of Ms Brookson was found close to the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, on the western edge of Lake Michigan, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mr Sotelo’s remains were removed from Lake Michigan close to Wilmette on 22 May, not far from where Ms Brookson was found.

No further details have yet been provided concerning the deaths of either Mr Sotelo or Ms Brookson.

They both went to the University of Illinois. Ms Brookson was getting a degree in psychology, according to a GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses.

Mr Sotelo’s sister Jennifer said that he was about to graduate with a master’s degree in Organic Chemistry.

She added that he had been speaking about his plans for the future, including carrying on with his work at an organic farm in Naperville, Fox 32 reported.