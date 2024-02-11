Body of missing combat veteran found in Columbia River in Benton County

The body of an Iraq combat veteran missing since Dec. 16 was found in the Columbia River near Plymouth, Wash., in Benton County Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by his friend Andrew Ross, Chancé Townsend went missing at night on his way down from Prosser to a Christmas party in Hermiston, Ore., where he grew up.

His car was found on the Interstate 82 Oregon-Washington bridge.

Townsend had severe post traumatic stress disorder, according to Ross.

Searches were conducted in December with K-9 units, and volunteers that included veterans, friends and waterfowl hunters searched with drones, on foot and in boats, according to Ross.

His body was spotted Saturday by fishermen and recovered by Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County sheriff’s deputies and Benton County Fire District 6.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

The Veterans Crisis Line offers support for veterans and their loved ones. Dial 988 and press 1 or text 838255.

Those having thoughts of suicide and needing someone to talk to may contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.