Body of missing EC man found Friday

Mar. 27—EAU CLAIRE — The body of the Eau Claire man who has been missing since Saturday, March 20, was recovered Friday from Dells Pond, authorities say.

Edwin Steinacker, 58, was found by the Eau Claire Fire Department, which had search boats on Dells Pond all but one day since Sunday, March 21. Firefighters didn't launch boats on Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The investigation is continuing, but police said there was nothing suspicious about this case.

According to Eau Claire police and Steinacker's family:

Steinacker took his dog Timber for a walk at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

Steinacker was reported missing that afternoon after he had not returned home.

Steinacker was seen on public cameras at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in McDonough Park.

The Eau Claire Fire Department began its search on Sunday, March 21, at the park, which is located on the shoreline of Dells Pond.

Besides the Fire Department, Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance, education, public safety awareness and search and recovery operations for drowned victims to provide resolution for families, also had a boat on the water on Monday, March 22.

Besides search boats, divers were also used on Tuesday.

Dan Presser, Steinacker's brother-in-law, acknowledged Tuesday night that the rescue efforts had turned to recovery.

Presser said the Eau Claire police and fire departments had put in an extraordinary effort to locate Steinacker.

"We would like to thank the police and fire personnel for their diligence and dedication to a very difficult task," Presser said. "Our appreciation for their work goes beyond words."

Authorities say there is still no sign of Steinacker's dog.