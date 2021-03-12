Body of missing EKU student found in Scott County

Mar. 12—The body of a missing teenager has been found in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Lauren Reesor was found dead on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement said Reesor's body, who was a student at Eastern Kentucky University, was discovered near the area where her abandoned car was located during a search on Tuesday night.

The family was notified of her death by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department a 1 p.m. today.

According to information from the sheriff's office, Reesor was last seen late Tuesday evening.

According to Richmond Register news partner WKYT, Reesor allegedly left her sister's home in the Louisville area to travel to EKU. While driving, police said she spoke to her mother and said she planned on stopping to get groceries and gas.

Later that evening, deputies found Reesor's car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground, a rural and wooded part of Scott County.

Reesor's vehicle was found after someone complained about a parked car on private property.

The vehicle was towed and after running the license plate, Louisville police notified the sheriff's department the plate of the car matched the car Reesor was driving. The sheriff's office told WKYT there was nothing suspicious about the car when they examined it.

After returning the area on Thursday, authorities discovered Reesor's body.

Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office told WKYT the heavily wooded, remote area combined with Thursday's rain complicated the search.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Reesor's body has been taken to Louisville for autopsy by Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.