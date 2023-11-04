Body of missing fisherman found in water near Treasure Island

The body of a 71-year-old fisherman was found Saturday afternoon in the water near Treasure Island, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Around 9:46 a.m. on Saturday, John Kotulick was reported missing by his wife, police said. Kotulick had gone fishing in his kayak Friday night and never returned.

Officers found Kotulick’s truck at the Jungle Prada launch. The St. Petersburg Police Department’s marine unit, the United States Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter searched the water for Kotulick.

Kotulick’s kayak was found near a waterfront home on Treasure Island. His body was found around 2 p.m., police said.

Police said Kotulick’s cause of death is undetermined. Officials do not suspect foul play.