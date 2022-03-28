Body of missing Florida 1-year-old found in septic tank

Deputies said Monday that the body of a missing Florida 1-year-old has been found.

Putnam County Sheriff Homer DeLoach said Jose Lara’s body was found in a septic tank on his family’s property following what appears to be an accidental fall.

The septic tank, just 40 yards from the home, was covered with rotting plywood, and investigators believe the boy fell in after wandering away.

PCSO said at this time no foul play is suspected.

The toddler was reported missing Sunday afternoon after disappearing from his family’s backyard.

Deputies said the boy was last seen in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, near the Volusia County line, in Crescent City.

The sheriff’s office said Jose was playing outside with his sister, when Jose’s mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up. When she came back outside, her son was gone.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for the boy on Sunday afternoon.

